FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Discussions are now underway in the Central Unified School District to potentially bring school resource officers to district middle schools.

Tonight, board members heard from Fresno Police officers about what this would entail.

After going without school resource officers on Central Unified middle school campuses for over a year, the district’s school board took a step closer to bringing back the contract with Fresno Police.

If approved, the district would spend over $333,610 on resource officers for one year. One would be stationed at Glacier Point Middle School and have the other officer rotate between El Capitan and Rio Vista Middle School.

“When we have armed uniformed officers there, they do a few things but the primary function is safety for students and safety for staff,” Fresno Deputy Police Chief Mike Reid said.

Board members did have questions, specifically about what kind of training the resource officers go through and where the lines will be drawn between safety and discipline.

“I’ve heard loud and clear from our district’s staff and teachers that it makes them feel safer to have police officers, but I’ve heard very little from our students,” Board Member Yesenia Carrillo said.

In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Deputy Chief Reid said the officers will also have training on how to respond to threats like active shooters.

“There are lessons learned from Uvalde and we’re trying to prevent everything we can from that happening here in Fresno,” Chief Reid said.