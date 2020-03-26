Central Unified Board of Trustees set to discuss extending school closure

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central Unified School District’s Board of Trustees is set to hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss extending its closure.

The current temporary closure, which began in a bid to control the spread of novel coronavirus, started on Mar. 16 and was originally scheduled to end on Apr. 20. The Board of Trustees is expected to consider extending that closure until May 4.

The Board would only authorize the district’s Superintendent to resume schools and on-site educational programs before May 4 if the Superintendent consulted with federal, state, and local authorities.

