Central Unified extends temporary school closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Central Unified School District held a special meeting Thursday to discuss extending school closures.

The special meeting discussed extending school closure through May 1 and granting delegating authority to the superintendent to take necessary actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do know that this is changing on a daily basis. It’s important and critical that the superintendent is able to be nimble during this time in order to respond to the changes as it pertains to COVID-19,” said Superintendent Andrew Alvarado.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A parent called into the meeting to voice his support for the closures.

“Please keep the school closed, keep our children safe, keep the employees of the district safe to allow us to heal together as a community and as a family,” said James Rodarmel.

Some minor changes were made to the resolution, and it was put to a vote, where it passed.

Central Unified students will return to school on Monday, May 4.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.