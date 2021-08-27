Central Unified cancels football games as a precaution, but no active threats have been reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central Unified School District announced it will be canceling its football games Friday and Saturday.

In a statement, the school district said, “Out of an abundance of caution for our students, parents and our community’s safety and in consultation with the Fresno Police Department, the Central Unified School District will be canceling its football games both today and tomorrow.”

According to school officials, Central East High School will be on a “finals minimum day schedule,” which means students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the early release is not related to the football game cancelations.

Busses are preparing to transport students home.

On Friday, Aug, 20, a teen was shot and injured at Koligian Stadium after a rivalry football game between Central and Bullard High School Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers reported shots fired near the southwest portion of the stadium just after 10:00 p.m., saying between three to five gunshots were heard.

According to authorities, police were able to chase down Taevion Yancey, 19, and detain him after the incident occurred. Police say they were also able to recover a gun from the incident.

School officials say there is no threat on campus.