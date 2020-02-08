Central High School PSA video spreads awareness about ‘Dangers of Sexting’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Public Service Announcement video made at Central High School is warning students to think twice before hitting send.

“These are serious issues that sometimes people are probably uncomfortable to talk about,” said video production teacher Darrell Hamilton.

The “Dangers of Sexing” PSA shows a reenactment of a situation that’s relatable for many teenagers.

“Through my high school the past four years it’s like a big problem that I’ve seen through relationships and through my friends, and so it was a serious subject that needed to be touched on,” said student Miranda Jones.

The video also warns about the legal consequences of sending sexually explicit photos.

“These are kids that are being convicted with felonies, and that’s a huge shocker, and most people don’t that, kids don’t know that some parents don’t know that,” said Hamilton, “and I think it’s important to let people know the consequences of these choices because if you don’t know then these consequences are going to affect you for the rest of your life.”

With nearly 2,000 views on YouTube and hundreds of shares on Facebook, the teachers and students involved in making the video say they’re glad people are paying attention.

“I don’t think people understand like how bad it actually is, so this video was definitely an eye-opener for a lot of people,” said student Alyssa Montgomery.

The school says there will be more PSA videos coming soon covering topics that impact students.

