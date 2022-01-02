Central Fresno print shop damaged by fire, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire that broke out at a printing business in central Fresno on Sunday, according to Fresno fire officials.

Around 10:15 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire near the intersection of Shields and Blackstone avenues.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached garage that had been converted into a business.

Prior to arrival, officials say witnesses told them two people were inside the residence when the fire broke out, however, when fire crews attempted a rescue they say no one was found in the home.

According to fire officials, the flames were quickly extinguished and the residents of the home were contacted.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire said the attached garage had been converted into a printing shop 27 years ago and that the business was closed when the fire occurred.

“Minimal damage to the actual residence,” McGuire said. “Mostly just smoke damage to the residence and some significant fire damage inside the actual print shop.”

According to firefighters, no one was injured and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.