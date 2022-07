FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An apartment above a garage was destroyed by a fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning, according to Fresno Fire.

Fire investigators say crews responded to the fire around 8:00 a.m. near Princeton and College avenues. Three people were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out uninjured.

The case of the fire is under investigation.