Central Fresno crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured, car in flames, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police say a motorcyclist is critically injured after a crash in central Fresno.

According to police, around 9 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call of a black car chasing a motorcycle in the area of Blackstone and Griffith avenues, multiple witnesses reported that the driver of the car may have also pulled out a firearm.

When responding officers arrived, they found a collision involving a black car and motorcycle believed to be the vehicles that were initially reported on, according to Felipe Uribe, Assistant Public Information Officer with the Fresno Police Department. The car reportedly went up in flames following the crash.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle had significant injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the black car remained on scene with a passenger, according to police. Investigators say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

As investigators try to work the scene, police say they are working to figure out if the crash was intentional, or if the drivers of the vehicles knew each other.

Northbound Blackstone from Dakota to Griffith will be closed to traffic for a few hours, police say.