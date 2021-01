FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Central Fresno 99 Cents Only store was forced to close Thursday after part of its roof collapsed.

The incident occurred at the store located in the area of McKinley Avenue and First Street occurred. The collapse damaged the sprinkler system piping and was shut down by Fresno Fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

The store is expected to remain closed until repairs are made. Firefighters will remain on scene in the meantime.