FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bailes Del Sur is coming to Central East High School’s Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The event is hosted by Danzantes de Tlaloc in partnership with Delegacion California.

Organizers say the event will transport the vibrant traditions and cultures of Mexico and those who attend will be able to enjoy a night filled with music and dance.

There will be over 100 dancers from all over California participating and it will feature dances from the southern states of Mexico.

The event is on Nov. 4 and starts at 4 p.m. and will be at 3535 North Cornelia Avenue, Fresno, CA. 93722.

Tickets are $12 and are available to buy on the Bailes del Sur Eventbrite page.