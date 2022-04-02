FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) — The Central California chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation held its Gala of Wishes Saturday night in Fresno.

The event kicked off at The Painted Table on Saturday evening with a cocktail reception and raffle, followed by a dinner prepared by Chef de Cuisine.

The annual gala raises money to grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

KSEE24’s Stephani Booroojian emceed this year’s event.

Every 34 minutes, Make-A-Wish grants the wish of a child diagnosed with critical illness in the United States, according to the organization’s website.

Since the Central California chapter was founded in 1983, it has granted more than 9,000 wishes for children.