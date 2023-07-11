FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Many gathered at The Central California Food Bank on Tuesday to celebrate and receive a donation big enough to supply and feed two school sites.

The $150,000 grant was donated to the Central California Food Bank by Morgan Stanley.

“The funds will go towards Central California Food Bank’s efforts to increase access to a variety of nutritious foods by addressing barriers that families face in our community, and enhancing their experience through choice,” said Jeff W Branch, the Executive Director of U.S. Wealth Management, Market Executive, Central California, and Las Vegas.

The money will be used to fund full-choice pantries which goes beyond providing free groceries and focuses more on providing food options unique to each culture and community.

“Families know what foods best meet their dietary and cultural needs and so we should be focusing on programming that puts our family’s choice and dignity when accessing these programs front and center,” said Natalie Caples, Central California Food Bank Co CEO.

Selma Unified and Central Unified schools will soon provide an experience like a grocery store, where families can go shopping for free groceries to take home.

The Central California Food Bank hopes these new full-choice pantries will help to tackle the food insecurity kids face when they are not at school.

“One in three kids in central California struggle with hunger on a daily basis, and well most of them get food while they are at school there is a lack of resources at home,” said Kym Dildine, Central California Food Bank Co Ceo.

Each of the new pantries will open in the next school year and hours will expand based on the need.

Since the pandemic, the Central California Food Bank has seen a significant increase in the number of people coming to the food bank.

“Our numbers kind of settled down but are still over pre-pandemic rates, we are serving just over 300,000 individuals every single month, a third of which are kids,” said Dildine.

These numbers are a big reason why Morgan Stanley and the Central California Food Bank wanted to make this investment for kids in the Central Valley.

For more information and resources to help fight food insecurity, people can visit the Central California Food Bank website.