Central California Food Bank gets $200,000 from Fresno to help seniors

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – In December, the Fresno City Council appropriated $1 million in funding for nine organizations. On Thursday, a $200,000 allocation was delivered to the Central California Food Bank designed to help senior citizens dealing with hunger.

“We know that senior citizens are a vulnerable population, they’re our grandmothers, we love them so much so it’s important that we get them the nutrition they need,” said Kym Dildine, the Co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

“Because of this funding, we’re going to be able to distribute over 12,000 food boxes to five different partner agencies, specifically serving seniors,” said Natalie Caples, the Co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

On Thursday, 200 households in the Senior Citizens Village located in southeast Fresno benefited. The Californian Hotel, Lifebridge Church, Fresno CBAS, and Glen Agnes will also receive food distributions.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us to go to the store and this helps us a lot,” said 67-year-old Margaret Medina. “Whatever they give us, it’s welcome and it’s good for us and we appreciate it.”

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the City of Fresno contributed $5.5 million since the start of the pandemic to help feed the city’s most vulnerable populations.

“They’re people who really are the foundation of our community, they’re the ones who have built Fresno. They’re the ones who have fought for our freedoms in the military, they’re the ones that are oftentimes, unfortunately, forgotten,” said Dyer.

The Central California Food Bank will be conducting food distributions through the end of March to benefit senior citizens.