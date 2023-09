FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to a recent unexpected increase in trauma cases all across the five-county Central Valley area, the Central California Blood Center says they are in urgent need for blood.

The blood center says they are issuing an urgent need for blood, especially type O.

There are various blood donor centers located all across the Valley and you can reference those locations here.

They also will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, September 11.

Event details can be found here.