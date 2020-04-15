Central California Blood Center in need of more donors, plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Central California Blood Center has seen a spike in donors.

Last month, the local blood banks were worried about a possible shortage since many people stopped giving due to coronavirus concerns. The blood bank refrigerators are full but there is still a need – especially from those who have recovered from coronavirus.

“We’re actually participating in a national effort together with the FDA to collect plasma from folks who have recovered from COVID,” said Ersilia Lacaze with the Central California Blood Center.

It’s been a little more than a week since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency experimental treatment that could help people who are critically ill from COVID-19 using plasma from those who have recovered from the virus.

Lacaze says although they have not received any donations from recovered patients yet, several people have applied. Their eligibility is being checked and Lacaze says there are requirements.

“Once they have recovered from COVID and have been symptom-free for at least 28 days they can go to our website and fill out the rest of the eligibility and perhaps be able to help somebody here in the central valley by donating their plasma,” Lacaze said.

Even though many people have stepped up to donate blood over the last month, Lacaze says it takes about 4,000 to 5,000 units per month to help sustain the hospitals in the Central Valley.

To check to see if you are eligible to donate plasma, after recovering COVID-19, visit the Central California Blood Center website.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.