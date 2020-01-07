Central California Blood Center ‘dangerously low’ on blood

FRESNO, California – (KSEE/KGPE) Central California Blood Center says it’s running “dangerously low” on blood.

Everyone with blood running in your veins, listen up. (That’s all of you.) Blood supplies are dangerously low—very low—so low that all types are needed right now at the Central California Blood Center to meet the needs of your neighbors, your family, your friends, your co-workers, even you…because trauma strikes, pre-mature babies are born, cancer patients are in need…anything can happen to anyone…and your blood is needed for their survival, your survival. The Central California Blood Center

Residents can make donations at the following locations:

At the corner of Herndon and Blythe, across from Sierra Sky Park.

On Shaw between First Street and 6th, west of Fresno State, east of Fashion Fair.

At Champlain & Perrin avenues, across from FIVE Restaurant.

Go to donateblood.org and make an appointment by clicking on DONATE NOW.

