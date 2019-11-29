Census Bureau seeking temp workers for 2020 Census

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting for thousands of temporary Census takers in Fresno and surrounding counties in preparation for the 2020 Census.

The positions would be for the bureau’s nonresponse follow up operation for the 2020 Census.

The primary purpose of the position is to count people in person at housing units who have not self-responded to the census questionnaire, said Marna Davis, a media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau. The follow up requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count which occurs every 10 years.

The pay rate is $18.00 per hour.

Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020.

