FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A cement truck overturned at Highway 99 and Shaw Avenue Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a truck hauling cement overturned after exiting Highway 99 onto Shaw Avenue when the load shifted around 5:30 a.m.

The CHP said the driver was transported to the hospital with an arm injury.

