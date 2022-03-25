TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver escaped with minor injuries Friday after getting pinned inside their vehicle during a crash.

Tulare County Fire Crews responded to the scene of a crash on Highway 65 and Avenue 24 near the community of Richgrove.

Photo provided by Tulare County Fire Department

First-responders found a person who had been pinned into their vehicle. Crews on the scene used the “Jaws of Life,” a tool used to cut open vehicles, to remove the person whose injuries were described as minor.

California Highway Patrol officers and a tow truck are on the scene clearing the roadway.

Fire crews credit seat belts for saving the driver’s life.