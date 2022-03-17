KERN COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Wasco State Prison staff found an unresponsive inmate in his cell Wednesday afternoon, who later died. Officials said the death of 59-year-old Scott Gunter is being considered a homicide, and his cellmate is being considered a suspect.



Prison staff said they provided Gunter immediate medical treatment, but he died a half-hour later in the prison’s Triage and Treatment Area.

Gunter, who was transferred from San Diego County in February, was serving a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

His cellmate, 44-year-old Eugene Stroud who transferred from Yolo County, also in February, is serving a 25-year eight-month sentence. Stroud is imprisoned on two counts of corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition as a second striker and one count of making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death as a second striker. He also received enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury involving domestic violence, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and two prior felony convictions of a serious offense.



The Wasco State Prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County Sherriff’s Department are

investigating. The Office of the Inspector General was notified, and the Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

