Cell phone video shows a Fresno family being pulled over by Fresno ICE agents

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Cell phone video released shows a Fresno family being pulled over by Fresno ICE agents and a man being detained.

The family says it happened Tuesday morning as he drove his children to school. They explained he thought he was being pulled over for a routine traffic stop, but in minutes he was handcuffed. His children, and wife, were in the back seat when it happened.

The man remains silent as he is detained. It’s overheard in the video an ICE agent appearing to be speaking to his wife wife, saying “Tell your daughter to stop recording.”

Attorney Linda Barreto, representing the family, says his rights were violated.

“If you look at the video in detail, they forced him out of the car without his consent and all that is in violation of his rights. All that we will confirm once we get all the details we need in this case,” Barreto said.

We reached out to ICE for more information on this case and the cause of the warrant, but have not heard back.

The man is being held at Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.