H Spees, former Fresno city official and candidate for mayor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of former Fresno City official and candidate for mayor, H. Spees, has planned a celebration of life in his honor in June.

H. Spees passed away from injuries sustained in an accident in April.

According to his CaringBridge page, the memorial will be held at Warnors Theater in downtown Fresno on June 10 at 3:00 p.m.

The family says that they are also working on streaming the gathering for anyone who cannot attend in person and more details regarding a reception and where to donate in lieu of flowers or gifts will be shared soon.

The Spees family is also asking anyone wanted to share photos, videos, stories, and memories about H to send them to Corrie Sands at corriesands75@gmail.com.