FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV is turning one and he is inviting the community to come celebrate with him.

Victor E’s birthday bash is taking place on Thursday, June 22, between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fresno Lexus, located at 777 West Palmdon Drive.

Ampersand will have ice cream for purchase with all proceeds going to the Victor E. Bulldog fund, which supports his appearances at sporting events and student initiatives to help connect the community to Fresno State.

After nearly eight years as Fresno State’s live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III passed the collar to his successor.

Last fall, Fresno State welcomed Victor E. Bulldog IV to the campus and the community, and before taking his reign in April, he worked with Victor E. Bulldog III as mascot-in-training.