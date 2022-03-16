CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Clovis Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers Thursday.

Additional officers will be on patrol March 17, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence. The department reminds drivers that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.

“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day…and designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely”, says Clovis police Officer AJ Ferguson.

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver.

Police advise drivers who see a suspected drunk driver on the road to call 911.