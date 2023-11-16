CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Old Town Clovis will be holding “One Enchanted Evening” on Thursday night.

According to organizers, this event is one of Old Town’s most anticipated events, and thousands of people come down to enjoy the old-fashioned holiday open house.

This event will be held at Old Town Clovis on Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say there will be carolers singing classic holiday tunes, hot chocolate being made by “Santa’s elves” and a string of white lights to decorate the shops of Old Town. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides to add to the magic of the holiday season.