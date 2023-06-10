KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ceiling collapsed as firefighters battled an attic fire in a Kingsburg gas station Saturday evening, according to the Kingsburg Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to 1900 Marion Street where they found an employee of Kwik Korner who reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.

Fire crews then entered the building to find the source but say they were met with low visibility due to heavy smoke. This made it difficult for crews to locate the source.

After finding the fire deep in the attic space at the rear end of the building, firefighters reported conditions were deemed unsafe as parts of the ceiling began to collapse.

Courtesy of Selma Fire Department



Fire crews were pulled out of the building and the call was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. Various fire agencies from Kingsburg, Reedley, Selma, Fresno County, and Tulare County responded to assist in fighting the fire from the outside and inside of the building.

Kingsburg Fire says the three businesses that share the building and a neighboring business were affected by the fire, however, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials are actively on scene containing the fire and will conduct an investigation to determine what the cause was.