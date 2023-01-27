CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday.

State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran.

According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead at 6:33. Medical staff listed natural causes, but the Kings County Coroner’s Office will determine his official cause of death.

Official documents show Robbins was sentenced to CDCR as condemned on May 12, 1983, from Santa Barbara County for first-degree murder.