CCW scam is circulating nationwide, warns Sheriff’s Office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning CCW permit holders about a scam that’s circulating nationwide.

Deputies say the scam arrives as a text message saying that the recipient’s CCW, or carrying a concealed weapon permit, is expiring. The message includes a link to renew. However, the Sheriff’s Office says it uses the company Permitium to provide the permits and would not notify a permit holder it’s time to renew in a text message.

“Permitium wants to make it clear that they would never send a message like that,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “They don’t embed links into it so that should be a red flag that this is a scam and is not something you should be clicking on.”

The Sheriff’s Office says both permit holders and non-permit holders are receiving the scam messages. If you receive a message that looks strange, the Sheriff’s Office wants you to give them a call.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com