CCW scam is circulating nationwide, warns Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is warning CCW permit holders about a scam that’s circulating nationwide.

Deputies say the scam arrives as a text message saying that the recipient’s CCW, or carrying a concealed weapon permit, is expiring. The message includes a link to renew. However, the Sheriff’s Office says it uses the company Permitium to provide the permits and would not notify a permit holder it’s time to renew in a text message.

“Permitium wants to make it clear that they would never send a message like that,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “They don’t embed links into it so that should be a red flag that this is a scam and is not something you should be clicking on.”

The Sheriff’s Office says both permit holders and non-permit holders are receiving the scam messages. If you receive a message that looks strange, the Sheriff’s Office wants you to give them a call.