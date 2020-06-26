CCSPCA’s animal control contract with Fresno extended for a year

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The animal control contract between the city of Fresno and the CCSPCA was extended for another year, following a decision made Thursday by Fresno City Council.

The CCSPCA says the previous contract was scheduled to end June 30 but will now continue until June 2021.

When the decision not to renew the contract was announced, the nonprofit said it was going to focus on remodeling its own animal clinic.

“While we have expansion plans of our own, we take the responsibility of rescuing, rehoming, and rehabilitating our community’s animals seriously,” said Linda Van Kirk, CCSPCA Executive Director. “We are happy to extend our contract with the city while it builds its own shelter.

The animal control contract between Fresno and the CCSPCA includes:

  • Dog licensing
  • Leash law enforcement (strays)
  • Rabies control
  • Animal sheltering services
  • Veterinary care
  • Education

