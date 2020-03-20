CCSPCA will limit services due to Californias ‘stay at home’ order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The CCSPCA says it will limit its services due to California’s ‘stay at home’ order.
Beginning on Saturday, the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will begin to suspend and limit many of its services, educational programs, and vaccination clinics.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
CCSPCA says these changes will remain in effect until further notice. Essential staff who directly care for the well-being of the animals will continue their work on-site.
The City of Fresno’s Animal Control Service provider and an essential city service says the following CCSPCA operations will not stop:
- Pick-up of stray dogs (loose or confined), deceased animals, sick/injured cats
- Pick-up of owner deceased animals only if the owner does not have transportation
- Emergency calls for all animals – wildlife or domestic
- Bite quarantines
- Humane investigations
The following shelter services will continue by appointment only until further notice:
- Stray animal drop-off and reclaims. Call 559-233-7722 x111 for assistance.
- Owner surrenders and cremations. Call 559-233-7722 x116 for assistance.
- Adoptions. Call 559-233-7722 x119 for assistance.
- Fosters. Call 559-233-7722 x118 for assistance.
- Rescues. Call 559-233-7722 x223 for assistance.
Appointments are not needed for any sick or injured animal drop-offs. CCSPCA says the following services will be suspended until further notice:
- Vaccination clinics
- Spay/neuter surgeries for the public
- Enforcement of the following:
- Licensing
- Complaints of excess animals
- All education activity
- All volunteer activity
- All events
- Off-site adoptions
- Non-emergency stray cat pick-up
- Non-emergency owner surrender pick-up
- Gift/Pet Supply store
- Public use of training yard
- Intake of healthy wildlife
CCSPCA also encourages people who find a stray animal to download FindingRover.com to reunite lost pets with their families.
“We are living in unprecedented times, and our staff will continue to follow our mission of ensuring the animals of our community are cared for,” said Linda Van Kirk, CCSPCA Executive Director.
CCSPCA asks the public to refrain from visiting in-person to make donations of goods or food. Monetary donations are the most helpful at this time and can be made at ccspca.com.
Though animals are not at risk for this disease, CCSPCA urges pet owners to have plans in place for how to care for their animals. Please consider what supplies will be needed during the shelter in place orders:
- 3+ days’ supply food & water
- Pet food dishes
- Litter box with litter
- Extra leashes & collars
- Vaccination & medical records
- 2 weeks medication (if applicable)
- Photos and descriptions of each pet
- Pet first aid kit and pet first aid book
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.