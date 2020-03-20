CCSPCA will limit services due to Californias ‘stay at home’ order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The CCSPCA says it will limit its services due to California’s ‘stay at home’ order.

Beginning on Saturday, the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will begin to suspend and limit many of its services, educational programs, and vaccination clinics.

CCSPCA says these changes will remain in effect until further notice. Essential staff who directly care for the well-being of the animals will continue their work on-site.

The City of Fresno’s Animal Control Service provider and an essential city service says the following CCSPCA operations will not stop:

Pick-up of stray dogs (loose or confined), deceased animals, sick/injured cats

Pick-up of owner deceased animals only if the owner does not have transportation

Emergency calls for all animals – wildlife or domestic

Bite quarantines

Humane investigations

The following shelter services will continue by appointment only until further notice:

Stray animal drop-off and reclaims. Call 559-233-7722 x111 for assistance.

Owner surrenders and cremations. Call 559-233-7722 x116 for assistance.

Adoptions. Call 559-233-7722 x119 for assistance.

Fosters. Call 559-233-7722 x118 for assistance.

Rescues. Call 559-233-7722 x223 for assistance.

Appointments are not needed for any sick or injured animal drop-offs. CCSPCA says the following services will be suspended until further notice:

Vaccination clinics

Spay/neuter surgeries for the public

Enforcement of the following:

Licensing

Complaints of excess animals

All education activity

All volunteer activity

All events

Off-site adoptions

Non-emergency stray cat pick-up

Non-emergency owner surrender pick-up

Gift/Pet Supply store

Public use of training yard

Intake of healthy wildlife

CCSPCA also encourages people who find a stray animal to download FindingRover.com to reunite lost pets with their families.

“We are living in unprecedented times, and our staff will continue to follow our mission of ensuring the animals of our community are cared for,” said Linda Van Kirk, CCSPCA Executive Director.

CCSPCA asks the public to refrain from visiting in-person to make donations of goods or food. Monetary donations are the most helpful at this time and can be made at ccspca.com.

Though animals are not at risk for this disease, CCSPCA urges pet owners to have plans in place for how to care for their animals. Please consider what supplies will be needed during the shelter in place orders:

3+ days’ supply food & water

Pet food dishes

Litter box with litter

Extra leashes & collars

Vaccination & medical records

2 weeks medication (if applicable)

Photos and descriptions of each pet

Pet first aid kit and pet first aid book

