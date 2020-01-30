CCSPCA rehabbing 9 cats that tested positive for scabies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cat

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The CCSPCA rescued nine cats after they received a complaint regarding cats with skin conditions after photos were found on a social media post.

It turned out they had scabies.

A CCSPCA Humane Officer said they made contact with the cat’s owners, who stated they had reached out to local no-kill rescue groups. However, these rescue groups were unwilling to take the cats in a timely fashion due to a lack of space and/or their medical conditions.

The owner relinquished all nine cats to the CCSPCA’s care and upon immediate examination, tested positive for scabies, a zoonotic parasite highly contagious between animals and people.

Scabies mites burrow into the skin of healthy cats, dogs, or humans, and feed on the material in/on the skin. 

The cats are expected to make a full recovery and will be available for adoption when they are healthy.

To report animal cruelty and neglect in the Fresno area, contact CCSPCA at (559) 233-7722.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.