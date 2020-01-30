CCSPCA rehabbing 9 cats that tested positive for scabies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The CCSPCA rescued nine cats after they received a complaint regarding cats with skin conditions after photos were found on a social media post.

It turned out they had scabies.

A CCSPCA Humane Officer said they made contact with the cat’s owners, who stated they had reached out to local no-kill rescue groups. However, these rescue groups were unwilling to take the cats in a timely fashion due to a lack of space and/or their medical conditions.

The owner relinquished all nine cats to the CCSPCA’s care and upon immediate examination, tested positive for scabies, a zoonotic parasite highly contagious between animals and people.

Scabies mites burrow into the skin of healthy cats, dogs, or humans, and feed on the material in/on the skin.









The cats are expected to make a full recovery and will be available for adoption when they are healthy.

To report animal cruelty and neglect in the Fresno area, contact CCSPCA at (559) 233-7722.

