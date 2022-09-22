FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley SPCA (CCSPCA) is offering what it says is the best chance for pet owners to reunite with their pets at a low cost.

Pet owners can get their furry friends microchipped on Saturdays and Sundays at its adoption center, located at 103 S. Hughes Ave in Fresno.

The rice grain-sized microchip is inserted through a syringe into the back of the cat or dog’s neck.

After installation, the organization will put in the owner’s information into the chip for free. If a lost pet is found, it can be brought to a shelter or a veterinarian’s office to check if it’s microchipped and contact the owner.

The CCSPCA says microchipping is very important when a dog or cat is found by animal control they are only mandated to keep them for 72 hours.