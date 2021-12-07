CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace forecasts marriage, is engaged!

A huge congratulations to CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace who announced Tuesday that she is engaged!

In a post on Instagram, Wallace said that she was shocked by the proposal.

“We’ve taken some time to tell family, some friends, and really to just let it sink in,” said Wallace. “I usually keep this part of my life more private, but this is something I’m happy to share with you all.”

She makes an important note, that her husband-to-be is “on board with having multiple cats.”

It’s abundantly clear — this is a purr-fect match. Congratulations Lauren!