Cause of Buck Fire in Madera County still a mystery

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — 150 firefighters spent their Sunday battling a 59-acre blaze in Madera County.

An evacuation warning went into effect shortly after crews got the first 911 call at 3:00 p.m. Battalion Chief Shaun Fairbanks says no structures have been damaged and no one has been hurt, however, the fire was initially threatening some structures.

“Forward progress has been stopped. We have control lines and hose lays around the whole fire. We have evacuation warnings in the area and we’ll probably have those until midnight. The road closure here on 600 will also be until midnight,” Fairbanks said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fairbanks says this fire comes in addition to a significant amount of other fires that have burned in the area in the past few days.

“Our fields are a lot drier than they have been in the past due to the low amount of rainfall we’ve had,” said Fairbanks. “We have a significant fire threat this summer, especially with how many we’ve been running already this early in the season.”

Crews will be working on this fire through Sunday night and into Monday.