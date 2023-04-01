TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A semi-truck full of cattle caught on fire in Teviston Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 8:00 a.m. they were patrolling the town of Teviston when they saw a plume of smoke coming from the area of Avenue 80 and Highway 99.

Authorities say they headed towards the scene and found a semi-truck on fire that was pulling a trailer with about 50 dairy cattle.

Deputies say they were able to contain the fire to a small area until firefighters arrived. A majority of the cattle were saved, however, a few did not make it.

The investigation was then turned over to CHP.