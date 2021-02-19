Catholic Diocese of Fresno accepts Craig Harrison’s resignation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno has accepted Bakersfield pastor Craig Harrison’s resignation from the priesthood, according to a state released Friday.

Harrison made the announcement Thursday during a press conference. He was a pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bakersfield.

The diocese said it will begin the process associated with the resignation. It added it would “not provide any further comment in an effort to preserve the privacy of all parties concerned and because of the ongoing civil matter involving the parties.”

The diocese also said the process is always a difficult and sad moment.

Laicization of a priest, whether requested by the cleric or by a bishop, is always a difficult and

even a sad moment in the Church. It is accompanied by a broad spectrum of emotions and

much prayerfulness on the part of all concerned. This is true not only before the process has

begun, but also long after its conclusion. God help us all. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno

Harrison was the subject of multiple investigations after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in April 2019. Authorities in Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced declined to file criminal charges.

The priest has maintained his innocence. He has been removed from his duties as pastor since the first accuser came forward.

Following the investigations, Harrison filed multiple defamation lawsuits. He brought one against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno after a representative of the bishop went on a San Francisco radio station and discussed the allegations against him.

Harrison filed a second suit against a former Catholic monk who went public with allegations, and a third against the organization Roman Catholic Faithful and its founder Stephen Brady for publishing what he called “false, malicious and reckless accusations.”

The lawsuits are pending.

Nexstar station KGET contributed to this report.