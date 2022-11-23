FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Joanna Pennycook was the first in line at Catholic Charities in Fresno, showing up just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning to be able to get a Thanksgiving turkey.

“When you have just social security, it just doesn’t go far enough to feed a family,” says Pennycook.

Pennycook says the drive is not just about a Thanksgiving turkey – it’s giving her family of four a day where they don’t have to worry if they’ll have a good meal that day.

Abel Solorzano was second in line, but unlike Joanna, he doesn’t have a family to feed. He just needs a warm meal.

“A normal day for me is getting up and going out trying to get a little side job or something, make some money,” says Solorzano.

This is why the warmth of this Thanksgiving meal is worth braving the early morning chill. Even though gates opened at 8 a.m. several families and individuals lined up before sunrise – even little kids.

“You don’t pull your child out of that if it’s just something you kind of want,” said Ashlee Wolf with Catholic Charities. “This food – is it a need? It’s essential. It’s so valuable.”

Even though it is the season of giving, Wolf says these families need food year-round.