FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after crashing his SUV while allegedly leading officers on a chase on Saturday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 6:00 a.m., an officer was in the area of Willow and Herndon avenues when they reportedly spotted a suspect in a prior case of catalytic converter theft.

Officials say the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old David Garcia, refused to stop when the officer tried to pull him over, leading to a chase.

During the chase, officers say Garcia crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Palm and Herndon avenues.

Photo of the scene provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Investigators say a can of paint inside of the SUV spilled during the crash, sending pink paint splattering across the roadway.

After the crash, officials say the suspect got out of his SUV and began running away from officers.

Officers were able to catch Garcia in a nearby parking lot and place him under arrest.

Garcia was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of grand theft, evading officers, and possession of burglary tools. Investigators say Garcia also had five warrants out for him before Saturday’s incident.