FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A community cat that was shot and possibly hit by a car Sunday is on the road to recovery in a loving home with the help of the Kirkland Foundation.

Kyle Kirkland, president of one of the largest cat rescues in the valley, says Bear was brought to them by a Good Samaritan who happened to find him limping near Fresno State. The woman took him to a veterinarian but could not afford the cost to help him.

This is when Kirkland says she reached out to the foundation as they are known by the community to aid injured animals. Upon inspection, they learned Bear suffered from a broken leg after being shot by a pellet gun and possibly hit by a car.

While vet bills can seemingly cost an arm and a leg, Kirkland says that worry dissipated as the community came together for Bear.

“Here’s how we think we can get that fix done cost-effectively— let’s do a fundraiser. She set up a fundraiser on social media, we raised some money quickly overnight and had him in the vet the next day,” he said.

And even though Bear’s condition was rough in the beginning, Kirkland says they were able to get him fixed up by 2 p.m. that day.

“It was a really nasty break in the X-rays, so the leg was actually broken pretty severely and our vets aligned it put a pin in, and corrected him, and six to eight weeks from now we’ll pull the pin out and he’ll be as good as new,” Kirkland explained.

Now that Bear is on the road to recovery, the foundation believes his background coupled with his innate friendliness makes him deserving of a loving home.

“Frankly, now that he’s got a little bit of a story we’re going to try and find him a nice home because Bear should be off the streets and into a loving home in our opinion,” Kirkland expressed.

Since Bear’s surgery, the woman who saved him has agreed to take him in with open arms.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat like Bear can contact the Kirkland Foundation through Facebook or by visiting their website.