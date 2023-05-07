PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – You’ve heard of free-range chickens but how about free-range kittens?

The Cat House on the Kings is the largest no-kill no-cage animal shelter in the state. The adoption center houses 1,000 cats on 12 acres at more than a dozen buildings.

“The goal of the Cat House on the Kings is to let the cats live a normal cat life. We want them to have a good experience, feel comfortable. All of the homes have cat doors, for example, so they can come and go as they please,” said Beth Cafrey with the Cat House on Kings.

While the shelter says they may be one of the largest free-range shelters, staff says they are quickly running out of space.

“The Central Valley is very overpopulated when it comes to cats,” Cafrey explained. And the shelter says simply adopting a cat won’t fix the problem.

“Currently right now we are taking hundreds of calls of kittens in need and mommas with babies,” said Cafrey.

The shelter says to solve the problem of overpopulation, more cats will need to be spayed and neutered. But that will cost money.

To raise money the shelter invited community members onto the grounds to meet their potential forever furry friend while also asking for donations.

“This is the annual fundraiser to raise awareness and funding for the summer kitten flood that’s coming… we do things like spay and neuter which will stop the flood,” said Cafrey.

While Saturday’s event was about getting out the message, for cat lover Ava Arroy, it was about spending time with feline friends.

“We can come see all the different cats they have… come out with them… come spend time with them,” said Arroy.