PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $32,000 grant investment is going to be awarded to the nonprofit organization The Cat House on the Kings from the national nonprofit Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals, according to the nonprofit organization on Friday.

“Our investment in The Cat House on the Kings is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

The animal shelter explained how grants like these allow them to offer their services at a low cost.

“Petco Love’s support of our low-cost spay/neuter program is crucial to help slow the flood of at-risk kittens that explode every summer, this allows us to provide an essential service to a community that is desperate for it,” said Tammy Barker, Assistant Director of The Cat House on the Kings.

The Cat House on the Kings is a no-cage no-kill cat sanctuary and adoption center that has been serving the Central Valley since 1992.

Petco also announced the launching of Petco Love Lost, which is a national lost and found database to simplify the search for lost pets.