Castro resigns as CSU Chancellor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro Thursday notified the California State University Board of Trustees of his resignation as chancellor effective immediately.

“I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life,” said Castro. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done.”

The resignation comes on the heels of an extensive six-month investigation by USA Today based on hundreds of pages of documents, 22 interviews and 44 open records requests alleging that the former Fresno State University President mishandled sexual harassment allegations aimed at a former university employee.

“As I know from my own lived experience, our state’s and nation’s diverse and talented young people – especially low-income and first-generation students – deserve access to the transformative power of higher education that so often can seem like an elusive dream,” Castro said. “I remain forever committed to ensuring that those students – our future leaders – are able to achieve that dream for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The California State University Board of Trustees is finalizing a plan to find a replacement for Dr. Castro. Until a replacement is found, Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Relyea, will serve as acting chancellor.