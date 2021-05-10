Cashless Chukchansi Park is part of the stadium’s pandemic-related changes

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Chukchansi Park will no longer accept cash at Grizzlies games, according to an announcement made Monday. The move is part of efforts to protect the health and safety of staff and fans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a message to fans, officials say anyone who only has cash available will be directed to exchange it for a preloaded Visa card at the Ticket Office.

The announcement comes the day before the Grizzlies’ Home Opener on Tuesday.

Other changes include digital ticketing and contactless entry, seating pods for familial groups to remain physically distanced from other groups, and increased sanitation.

Masks will also be required as per the directives from both Fresno County and Major League Baseball. Fans are asked to wear them at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

The Fresno Grizzlies also ask that those inside Chukchansi Park continue to observe physical distancing.

