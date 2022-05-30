FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee was attacked by a suspect during an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee who reportedly told them that the robbery had been carried out by two armed men.

During the robbery, officers say one of the suspects hit the employee with a handgun while demanding money from the cash register.

Investigators say the suspects grabbed cash out of the register and stuffed it into a red bag before leaving the store.

After the robbery, officials say the suspects got into a white four-door sedan and drove away.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.