CASA of Fresno, Madera County hosts annual crab feed fundraiser

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Court Appointed Special Advocates Crab Feed Fundraiser is back this September and tickets are selling out fast.

CASA’s annual Crab Feed Fundraiser works to help community members support the non-profit’s mission of advocating for abused and neglected children in the foster care system in Fresno and Madera County.

CASA Executive Director Wilma Tom Hashimoto says the crab feed has hosted over 800 community members in the past and has previously earned over a quarter of a million dollars in fundraising efforts.

Hashimoto says funds earned from the event directly help CASA fulfill its mission of advocating for foster children.

“The funds directly go to our program and that would be to continue to provide services, to recruit, train and support our community advocates,” Hashimoto says.

The crab feed will take place on Sept. 10 at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale for $135 on the CASA website.

Along with an all-you-can-eat crab dinner, those in attendance can also enjoy a silent and live auction, various games, and much more.