CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Fire Department extinguished the inside of a Clovis home’s garage that was engulfed in flames Sunday morning after multiple cars caught fire.

Clovis Fire says around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a home near Gibson and Fowler Avenues for a report of a multiple-car fire that extended into a garage.

Fire crews say they were able to successfully knock out the fire and perform an overhaul. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are actively working to determine the cause of the fire.