FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Unified School District announced Wednesday the passing of trustee Carol Mills, elected board member for the Fresno High region.

Mills served as a trustee for 17 years and was first elected in 2004.

“We’re heartbroken at the loss of Carol,” said Sam Mills, Carol Mills’ son. “She spent her life in service to others and will be deeply missed. We ask for the respect of our privacy as we mourn our loss.”