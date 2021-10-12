Carnival rides back up and running at the Fresno Fair after wind-forced closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to an official from the Big Fresno Fair, carnival rides are back in action after “unsafe” air quality forced carnival rides to shut down Monday.

Carnival operators will monitor the wind to make sure certain rides on the midway are safe to ride, but officials say as of Tuesday the attractions are open.

Additionally, the next of seven days to feature horse racing is going forward as planned. The races, which were canceled on Monday, are next scheduled for Friday.

