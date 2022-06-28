FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two pedestrians were hit after officers were in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect in Downtown Fresno Tuesday afternoon, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say officers were conducting surveillance around noon on a possible carjacking vehicle from Monday near Fresno and Broadway streets.

Officers say the driver took off when officers pursued the vehicle when the driver took a turn too fast, lost control, and hit a fence near F and San Benito streets.

Officers say two pedestrians were hit one of the victims was transported to a local hospital the second victim was not injured.

Two men ran from the vehicle and were arrested a short time later, police say.