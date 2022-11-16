FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man.

On Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. officials say they found the stolen vehicle on Ferger and Dudley avenues with five suspects inside.

Police say that they ran off into the neighborhood but were immediately detained. The group of five consisted of two juveniles and three adults.

The Fresno Police Department is still conducting an investigation and stated the suspects will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and other related charges.